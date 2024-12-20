Beauty
For Your 2025 Haircut Consideration: Elle Fanning’s ‘60s Lob
Styling tip included.
The weeks leading up to New Year’s are the coziest of the year, so it’s no surprise the celeb beauty looks were also fittingly low-key. Rihanna went for loose waves when attending a party with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles, while Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams, and Elle Fanning all went to events with their lobs and bobs styled in deep side parts (we’re predicting a new hair trend for 2025). It’s also officially the season of the red lip — Rihanna and Gomez went for a traditional matte finish while out and about in LA, while Katy Perry opted for a deeper-colored version on the iHeartRadio Jingle Bell red carpet.
Whether you’re filling up your holiday party calendar or planning on couch rotting in your childhood home until 2025, there’s plenty of celeb beauty inspiration to peruse (or copy) ahead.
Selena Gomez’s Curled Bob
Selena Gomez was seen arriving at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles with a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look: a lightly curled, chin-length bob and a matte red lip. Try Rare Beauty’s Matte Soufflé Lip Cream in Inspire for a similar effect.
Katy Perry’s Wine-Stained Lip
On the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet, Katy Perry matched her lipstick to her sequined dress for a festive monochrome moment.
Gracie Abrams’ Sleek Side-Part
On the same red carpet, NYLON cover star Gracie Abrams moved her typical middle part to the side. Briogeo’s Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sleek Stick can be used to achieve a smooth finish.
Rihanna’s Mermaid Waves
Rihanna paired a matte red lip and fur cuffs with beach-y lengths while headed to a party in LA.
Elle Fanning’s Vintage Chop
Inspired by the ‘60s setting of her film, Elle Fanning attended a photo call for A Complete Unknown in a clavicle-skimming haircut pinned in a deep side part.
Hayley Kiyoko’s Platinum Swirl
Hayley Kiyoko attended the 22nd Annual Unforgettable Gala with her golden-blonde hair swooped into a sculptural updo.
Bella Hadid’s Cinnamon Cheeks
Bella Hadid skipped the baby-pink blush look and opted for a warm brown shade instead at the opening of her Orebella pop-up store. Rhode’s Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush will do the trick.
Lily-Rose Depp’s Glossy Glow
Lily-Rose Depp matched her bronzed glam to her chocolate coat while leaving the Kelly Clarkson Show, and suddenly, we’re convinced there’s nothing cooler than matching your makeup to your outerwear.