Kristen Stewart’s Baby Bangs More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Awards season is in full swing, and the looks just keep on coming. With every passing VIP event, we’re getting a fuller and clearer picture of the landscape of beauty trends in the upcoming season. With both Kristen Stewart and The White Lotus actress Beatrice Grannò showing off mid-forehead bangs within days of each other, it looks like a sign the hard-to-pull off style might be coming in hot. (You’ve been warned!) Otherwise, a few reigning trends from 2023 have kept a strong hold on the red carpet this early in the new year. Bows are still big, as seen atop Riley Keough’s Emmys half updo. At the same event Camila Marrone channeled Pamela Anderson with a red fitted dress and major bombshell hair.

Following the Critic’s Choice Awards, The Emmys, Men’s Paris Fashion Week, and Sundance Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala, there have been almost too many star sightings to keep track. Luckily, we’ve been paying attention. Read on for the celebrity beauty moments of the week that are deserving of a double take.

Kristen Stewart’s Baby Bangs & Messy Top Knot

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Sundance Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala, Kristen Stewart brought her signature casual cool attitude to the red carpet with her hair in a wispy top knot with short bangs and soft smoky eyes.

Kate & Lila Moss’s Twin Blonde Moment

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Matching golden blonde highlights made the mother-daughter model duo appear to glow in the dark while sitting front row at the Dior Men’s show in Paris.

Beatrice Grannò’s Amélie Cut

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not everyone can pull off the Amélie-esque short bob with even shorter bangs, but Beatrice Grannò sure can. At the Grammys she wore the style wavy paired with classic red lips.

Riley Keough’s Soft Goth Bow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The black velvet bow, black dress, and raven hair combination gave a dark twist to Riley Keough’s ladylike glam.

Issa Rae’s Feathery Bun

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Issa Rae proved the power of the perfect accessory on The Emmys red carpet. The feathers in her otherwise sleek hairstyle tied together her overall ensemble by matching the texture of her gown.

Camila Marrone’s Major Waves

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From the low cut red dress, to the smudgy lined eyes and voluminous waves, Camila’s entire Emmys night look was giving ’90s bombshell.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Wind-Swept Lob

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini changed up her long hair for a fresh shoulder skimming lob, that looked breezy and effortless while walking through Brooklyn.

Dua Lipa’s Swooshing Fringe

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Clearly, Dua Lipa is as obsessed with her ruby red hair as we all are. She keeps playing it up by wearing coordinated outfits and trying out new hairstyles. At the Critic’s Choice Awards she wore her hair in a half-up bouffant style with sweeping side bangs.