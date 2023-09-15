Sabrina Carpenter’s Barbie Blush, Doja Cat’s Spider Lashes, and More Best Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week

With NYFW concluding this week and the MTV VMAs being held on Tuesday, there has been a non-stop whirlwind of show-stopping celebrity looks not only on the runway and in the front row, as well as on the red carpet. The fashion week spirit brought out a more experimental side of some of out favorite celebrities—opting for looks that would look equally appropriate on a catwalk as they would at an after party.

Doja Cat’s spidery lashes at the VMAs got our beauty senses tingling. She pulled inspiration from arachnids, looking like a well spun-web, embellished with body glitter and Swarovski-like crystals doting her eyes and drawn on brows. Never one to forget a show-stopping mani to complete her look, Doja also opted to paint her extra-pointy talons coppery brown offering a beautiful contrast to her delicate look.

Meanwhile some more ladylike trends took hold of other celebs. Sabrina Carpenter went extra heavy on the Barbie-pink blush in a series of mirror selfies while Julia Fox gave the coquette girl look a try—possibly inspired by shows like Christian Siriano showing braids and bows on the spring runways.

Scroll on to see a compilation of best beauty moments of the week, including Emma Chamberlin’s Ariana Grande moment, Selena Gomez’s matchy-matchy awards makeup, and more. Who knows, you might get hit by inspiration.

Doja Cat’s Spidery Lashes

Sabrina Carpenter’s Barbie Blush

Emily Ratajkowski’s Birkin Bangs

Selena Gomez Embraces Matchy-Matchy Red Shadow and Nails

Emma Chamberlain’s Ari-Inspired Ponytail

Nicki Minaj’s All-Pink Everything Glam

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Fox’s Coquette Braids

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio Big Chop