Glitter eyeshadow and lipstick have had their moments over the past few years, but can you remember when we gave the glitz much more real estate? The 2000s were a time of great excess when it came to sparkle — and this year we think it could make a comeback.

Here, we recount some of the most sparkly, glamorous, and flashy body glitter moments from the Y2K era for your next night out inspo.