Beauty
Give ’em the old razzle dazzle.
Glitter eyeshadow and lipstick have had their moments over the past few years, but can you remember when we gave the glitz much more real estate? The 2000s were a time of great excess when it came to sparkle — and this year we think it could make a comeback.
Here, we recount some of the most sparkly, glamorous, and flashy body glitter moments from the Y2K era for your next night out inspo.
Never forget that in 2004 Jessica Simpson tried to get us all to wear body shimmer with her line of edible body products, Dessert Beauty.