12 Halloween Makeup Ideas, Courtesy of Your Favorite Celebrities

In the lead-up to Halloween, the only thing more exciting than planning your own costume is seeing what celebrities come up with to celebrate All Hallows Eve. With professional stylists, makeup artists, and costumers at their disposal, year after year many of them go all out for the holiday. (Putting those of us reliant on black cat ears to shame.)

So, whether you’re looking for your own dress-up ideas, or simply want to reminisce about celebrity spooky seasons past, here are 12 times our favorite celebrities crushed the Halloween makeup game.