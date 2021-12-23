10 Fast and Festive Press-On Sets For Easy Holiday Nails

Beauty
The better to open presents with.
Even though they come around at the same time every year, it always seems like the holidays sneak up on us, leaving us with things still left on our to-do lists come December 25th. If you haven’t had a chance to get to the nail salon (or maybe you’ve been avoiding public places for the past few weeks), don’t worry. You can always pop on press-on nails or gel polish strips for an instantly holiday-ready manicure.
Ahead, check out 10 super cute, festive press-on sets that will have your nails looking merry and bright in minutes.
Glossy bright red is an easy holiday go-to. Using press-ons ensures your mani will stay chip-free through New Year’s.