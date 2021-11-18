It’s that time of year again when it starts to get dark before 5 p.m. and you can tell that the colder weather is here to stay. While we’ve been itching to get cozy in chunky sweaters and fuzzy socks, we’re not so excited for the very high possibility of dried out skin and chapped, cracked lips. The icy outdoor elements and lack of moisture mixed with indoor heating and (hopefully) drinking delicious hot beverages can wreak havoc on your lips.

From now until spring of next year we’ll be on the mission to make sure our lips stay as plump, smooth, and hydrated as possible. We are no longer all expected to use simple waxy chapstick, there are now a ton of lip-health focused products out there, from flake-removing lip scrubs to soothing lip balms that provide and seal in moisture for hours. No matter what your needs, there’s a lip product available to help you all fall and winter long.

Below, we’ve gathered 12 nourishing lip products, from buttery goat milk balms to collagen infused lip masks to keep your lips happy and healthy this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.