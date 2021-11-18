Beauty
12 Nourishing Lip Balms To Get You Through The Winter
Because super dry, cracked lips are never on trend.
It’s that time of year again when it starts to get dark before 5 p.m. and you can tell that the colder weather is here to stay. While we’ve been itching to get cozy in chunky sweaters and fuzzy socks, we’re not so excited for the very high possibility of dried out skin and chapped, cracked lips. The icy outdoor elements and lack of moisture mixed with indoor heating and (hopefully) drinking delicious hot beverages can wreak havoc on your lips.
From now until spring of next year we’ll be on the mission to make sure our lips stay as plump, smooth, and hydrated as possible. We are no longer all expected to use simple waxy chapstick, there are now a ton of lip-health focused products out there, from flake-removing lip scrubs to soothing lip balms that provide and seal in moisture for hours. No matter what your needs, there’s a lip product available to help you all fall and winter long.
Below, we’ve gathered 12 nourishing lip products, from buttery goat milk balms to collagen infused lip masks to keep your lips happy and healthy this season.
These cushy lip balms come in a perfect set to gift, split amongst friends, or just keep for yourself and sample all three shades: clear, rose, and sheer garnet. In their chic (and hygienic) rose gold applicators, you don’t have to layer a ton on to get the benefits of the botanical oils, pomegranate extract, and shea butter formulas.
This collagen-filled lip sheet mask is incredibly cute and a great way to dose your lips with extra moisture extra fast. It instantly leaves lips looking very full and soft. After masking, this beauty writer recommends sealing in hydration by topping up lips with a balmy lip mask.