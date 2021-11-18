Jacquelyn Greenfield
It’s that time of year again when it starts to get dark before 5 p.m. and you can tell that the colder weather is here to stay. While we’ve been itching to get cozy in chunky sweaters and fuzzy socks, we’re not so excited for the very high possibility of dried out skin and chapped, cracked lips. The icy outdoor elements and lack of moisture mixed with indoor heating and (hopefully) drinking delicious hot beverages can wreak havoc on your lips.

From now until spring of next year we’ll be on the mission to make sure our lips stay as plump, smooth, and hydrated as possible. We are no longer all expected to use simple waxy chapstick, there are now a ton of lip-health focused products out there, from flake-removing lip scrubs to soothing lip balms that provide and seal in moisture for hours. No matter what your needs, there’s a lip product available to help you all fall and winter long.

Below, we’ve gathered 12 nourishing lip products, from buttery goat milk balms to collagen infused lip masks to keep your lips happy and healthy this season.

Limited Edition Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha

Tatcha’s fan favorite luxe Kissu Lip Mask now comes in this limited edition sheer red camilla shade, so you treat your lips and give them a beautiful tint.

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
Goop

These cushy lip balms come in a perfect set to gift, split amongst friends, or just keep for yourself and sample all three shades: clear, rose, and sheer garnet. In their chic (and hygienic) rose gold applicators, you don’t have to layer a ton on to get the benefits of the botanical oils, pomegranate extract, and shea butter formulas.

Hydrating Lip Mask
Know Beauty

I’m obsessed with this lip mask, it instantly melts as soon as it touches your lips and packs the power of antioxidants of vitamins C and E for additional skincare-like benefits.

Peppermint Twist Goat Milk Lip Balm
Dionis

This XL lip balm formulated with goat milk which is rich in fatty acids for smoother lips and beeswax to seal in moisture. Add in a dash of peppermint and you have your new go-to lip balm for the holiday season.

Nourishing Avocado Lip Butter
Origins

We know avocados are a great source of healthy fats in your diet, on your lips the ingredient helps keep your lips super soft. Use it before bed or even during the day if you’re extra dry.

The Lip Scrub Lemonade Tube
Sarah Happ

Sara Happ makes all of the best lip scrubs in delicious (and addicting) flavors. Now, you can get her scrubs in a tube applicator for minimal mess.

Whole Plant Formula CBD Lip Balm
Lord Jones

Nothing will soothe and calm reactive, sensitive lips quite like this CBD lip balm. It contains 25mg of premium hemp-derived CBD per tube.

Lip Sleeping Mask in Gingersnap
Laneige

Laneige just released a new gingersnap flavor of their cult favorite Lip Sleeping Mask for the true fans. However, all the varieties are delectable and ensure you never wake up with tight, chalky lips.

Collagen Infused Lip Mask 5-Pack
KNC Beauty

This collagen-filled lip sheet mask is incredibly cute and a great way to dose your lips with extra moisture extra fast. It instantly leaves lips looking very full and soft. After masking, this beauty writer recommends sealing in hydration by topping up lips with a balmy lip mask.

UV Lip Balm BroadSpectrum SPF 36
EltaMD

You can still get sunburned on the delicate skin of your lips, even in the winter (especially if you’re hitting the ski slopes). Because sunburn is another culprit creating dry, flaky lips, make sure you get your SPF all year round.

Perfecting Lip Scrub
Makeup By Mario

Kim Kardashian favorite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic created this buffing scrub that your don’t even need wipe off post-use. Better yet, it sets you up for perfect lipstick application if you’re not a lip-balm-only person.

The Lip Balm
Augustinus Bader

The price tag is a bit steep, but this isn’t just any lip balm. Augustinus Bader products contain the brand’s patented TFC8 complex which was developed from wound care to encourage skin renewal, so if your lips are getting raw, it might be well worth it.