Couture Week is the perfect playground for makeup artists to reveal their weirdest, wildest, and most impractical beauty looks. Where else can someone wear a full face of crystals or 5-inch long nails? It all adds to the spectacle we all expect from couture. This past week in Paris, we saw that the Euphoria-fication of makeup is still going strong on the runways, seeing everything from upgraded glitter tears to neon hair and eyeliner.

Ahead, check out the best, most exciting and inspirational makeup looks from Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture 2022.