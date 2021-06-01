Not only did April showers bring May flowers, they also brought in an abundance of spring beauty launches to refresh your routine. With the ever-growing beauty industry churning out new products seemingly everyday, no one expects you to keep tabs on the latest — that’s what NYLON’s here for.

May 2021 was the month of compact, multi-use, and innovative products. From Basma Beauty’s rich, full-coverage compact stick foundation to a completely waterless way of shaving your legs and armpits courtesy of Hanni, this month was full of beauty surprises.

With temperatures rising , we also saw a great demand for body products promising smooth, buttery, sun-kissed skin. Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Butta Drop was released at the beginning of the month. It’s an oil-rich body cream that easily renews tired, dry skin from winter woes. Then, two major cult-favorite brands released their highly anticipated body oils. Between Summer Fridays and Nécessaire, you can’t go wrong. Glossy legs are a great accessory to your cutest summer outfits.

If you have space for some newness in your regimen, below you’ll find 21 beauty products that are totally worth it.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: SKIN

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: BODY & Lifestyle

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: HAIR