Jacquelyn Greenfield
Basma Beauty

Beauty

May 2021’s Best Beauty Launches, from Fenty Skin to Pat McGrath Labs

What’s really worth your coin.

fb
tw

Not only did April showers bring May flowers, they also brought in an abundance of spring beauty launches to refresh your routine. With the ever-growing beauty industry churning out new products seemingly everyday, no one expects you to keep tabs on the latest — that’s what NYLON’s here for.

May 2021 was the month of compact, multi-use, and innovative products. From Basma Beauty’s rich, full-coverage compact stick foundation to a completely waterless way of shaving your legs and armpits courtesy of Hanni, this month was full of beauty surprises.

With temperatures rising , we also saw a great demand for body products promising smooth, buttery, sun-kissed skin. Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Butta Drop was released at the beginning of the month. It’s an oil-rich body cream that easily renews tired, dry skin from winter woes. Then, two major cult-favorite brands released their highly anticipated body oils. Between Summer Fridays and Nécessaire, you can’t go wrong. Glossy legs are a great accessory to your cutest summer outfits.

If you have space for some newness in your regimen, below you’ll find 21 beauty products that are totally worth it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS

The Foundation Stick
Basma Beauty

Basma Hameed launched her eponymous brand Basma Beauty in May. Inspired by her experience suffering third-degree face burns at two years old that left permanent scarring, she created the ultimate full-coverage foundation stick made with soothing vitamin E, aloe vera extract, and apricot butter.

Quad Goals Multi-Palette
Morphe 2

This has everything you need. Eyeshadow, blush, lip tint, and more all fit neatly into one multi-level compact. Toss this little guy in your bag and take it anywhere and everywhere.

Serra Blue Nail Polish
Smith & Cult

This evil eye blue shade is sure to be a go-to this season. We bet it looks even better on a beach.

Skin Fetish: Divine Blush
Pat McGrath Labs

Long requested by makeup lovers and Pat McGrath fans, the makeup artist’s first-ever blush range is now available and comes in nine gorgeous shades.

Lawless Beauty The One & Done Volumizing Mascara
Sephora

You might never buy another mascara after this one. It only takes one swipe of this castor and argan oil infused formula to lift, lengthen, and define your lashes.

X Prince Let’s Go Crazy Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay

Channel the legendary Prince with Urban Decay’s newest collaboration. This 10-pan palette has seven shimmer and three matte shades, all inspired by the late popstar’s iconic look and favorite color.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: SKIN

Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Gel Cleanser
FaceGym

FaceGym launched its first-ever skincare line this month, and the MVP is this face cleanser. Formulated with papaya enzymes, red clover extract, and magnesium and calcium electrolytes, it really is as energizing as advertised.

The Grand Amino Cushion Cream
HoliFrog

The Grand Amino Cushion Cream is the ultimate multipurpose moisturizer. Peptides, ceramides, and vitamins combine for skin repair and deep hydration.

Pept Eyes BIOCELLULOSE EYE MASK
Sundree Skincare

Just out this May and already a favorite of actress Debby Ryan and celeb hair stylist Justine Marjan, Sundree’s cucumber infused under-eye masks are made with copper peptides and white tea extract to give your eyes a lift.

The Essence
Tatcha

Tatcha reformulated their best-selling skin essence for even better results. The improved formula now includes 100 percent double-concentrated Hadasei-3 that leaves skin even smoother.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: BODY & Lifestyle

Starter Set
Hanni

Hanni is a cool, revolutionary beauty brand that will change the way you shave your legs. Use the Shave Pillow and the single-blade Weighted Razor to get a super-close shave — no water necessary.

Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Scrub
Drunk Elephant

Coconut oil and coffee seed oil are among the beneficial skincare ingredients in this exfoliating scrub. Dry skin, be gone!

Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream.
Fenty Skin

Give your skin some much-needed moisture and a touch of sheen with Fenty Skin’s newest launch. The Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is also scented with notes of tropical flowers, and features Kalahari melon oil, baobab oil, sunflower oil, and shea butter. It’s addicting.

Summer Fridays Pool Time Body Oil
Sephora

Get an all-over sun-kissed glow with this shimmering blend of macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel, and sunflower oils.

Sprung SZN Mini Candle Set
FORVR Mood

Elevate your space with Jackie Aina’s latest FORVR Mood mini candles. The set is perfect to test out all four new scents.

Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum
Sephora

To all the CBD lovers out there, this resurfacing body serum is the truth. Relax and unwind with the help of 200mg of CBD, while the four-acid Blend of AHAs and BHA gently exfoliate your skin.

Relief Balm
Kinfield

If you have plans to head into the great outdoors this summer, take this balm with you to instantly relieve the itching from pesky mosquito bites.

The Body Oil
Nécessaire

A long time coming, Nécessaire finally released a body oil within their line of cult-favorite body products. You’ll love the combo of cold-pressed plant oils like sweet almond, tamanu, hazelnut, macadamia nut, and marula.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MAY 2021: HAIR

Brazilian Joia™ Dry Shampoo
Sol de Janeiro

The creators behind the internet’s much-beloved bum cream have branched out into dry shampoo. Featuring Brazilian Kaolin Cray, this dry shampoo cleans without stripping hair of moisture.

Yummy Soft Kinks Clip-In Extensions in 16 Inches
YUMMY Hair Extensions

For the naturalistas who want to add more volume and definition this summer, it’s time to rejoice because YUMMY Extensions finally released their beloved kinky pattern in clip-ins.

Scalp & Body Scrub in St. Barts
OUAI

OUAI’s signature Scalp & Body Scrub now comes in a new scent. St. Bart’s is a fruity tropical fragrance featuring notes of orange oil, orange blossom, and dragon fruit — ideal for summer days.