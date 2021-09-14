The Best Manicures At The 2021 Met Gala

The most highly-anticipated fashion event of the year came back this past Monday night, and with it came the return of a time-honored tradition—excessively scrutinizing the celebrity looks. While the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme this year (or lack thereof) may have left many of us slightly confused, the nail art the celebs wore on the red carpet definitely did not.

We zoomed in and checked out the finer details of our favorite celebrity beauty looks and found the best manicures the 2021 Met Gala. Tap through for nail art ideas you’re going to want to try at home (or at least marvel at).