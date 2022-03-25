March 2022’s Best New Beauty Launches

Just like it’s inevitable that winter will turn to spring, it’s inevitable that we will get antsy and bored of our usual routines in favor of a seasonal refresh. This month, the most exciting beauty launches all provide easy ways to get out of a winter rut. Think bright, poppy colors for eyes, lips, cheeks, and nails and lightweight skin care for the warmer months ahead. It’s all about getting the little zhuh we need to head confidently into the new season.

Up ahead, the best new beauty products that launched in March 2022.