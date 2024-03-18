The 5 Best New Zealand Beauty Brands, According To NYLON's Kiwi Beauty Writer

When I moved to New York from New Zealand in 2019, I accepted that this would mean saying goodbye to the everyday accessibility of many of the beauty products I loved growing up. I would stock up on my favorite Lucas’ Papaw Ointment on my visits back, but eventually, my skin care routine changed to products primarily purchased on this side of the world.

But recently, I’ve had reason to believe I won’t have to miss my favorite homegrown brands too much longer — there’s been more buzz than ever about new beauty and wellness brands from the country I grew up in. It started last year when one of my American friends told me I had to try a face cream from Emma Lewisham. Since then, I’ve found myself inundated with fresh New Zealand products on shelves — or at least on internet ads.

New Zealand may be known best for idyllic scenery, kiwifruit, and Sauvignon Blanc, but now it’s having a moment in the beauty industry spotlight. Ahead, the five emerging skin care, body care, and fragrance brands from New Zealand that should be on your radar — and their star products you’ll want to try.

Emma Lewisham

Emma Lewisham launched in New Zealand just over four years ago as the world's first certified climate-positive beauty brand — they are even endorsed by legendary conservationist Jane Goodall. All their oils and serums are 100% natural and have a luxurious feel, but their Skin Reset Face Serum has become one of my all-time favorites. The plant-stem-cell-extract and vitamin C-packed formula evens my skin tone and leaves my face feeling soft and smooth. I also can’t help but love the chic refillable vessels that look good in my beauty cabinet. Thankfully, the brand is stocked at Goop and Onda Beauty.

Mānuka Health

Mānuka honey (that only comes from New Zealand where bees collect nectar from the native mānuka bush) is known for having anti-inflammatory properties, making it the perfect ingredient to center a New Zealand skin care line around. Mānuka Health has been selling the raw honey since 2006 but just launched its first skin care range capitalizing on the full benefits of mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly. There’s a restorative eye serum and face cream, but my favorite from the line is their Nourishing Lip Balm with antioxidant-rich elderberry. Not only does it heal my dry lips, but the deep berry color also doubles as a lip tint.

Tronque Body Care

The clean body care line, founded by New Zealander Tanné Snowden, is formulated using nourishing and reparative locally grown native botanicals including mamaku extract, kiwifuit seed oil, Marlborough Sounds wakame seaweed, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. I am loving their Vitamin C Oil because a little goes such a long way — just a couple drops moisturizes my entire body when I put it on right out of the shower.

Abel

Former winemaker Frances Shoemack and master perfumer Isaac Sinclair teamed up on the clean perfume line Abel, to prove that natural fragrances don’t need to be simple or earthy. The collection consists of seven sophisticated fine fragrances made with 100% plant-based ingredients and packaged in recyclable bottles. My favorite is their latest genderless release, Black Anise 100% Natural Eau de Parfum, the brand’s moodiest and smokiest scent yet.

Essano

A beloved New Zealand drugstore staple brand Essano is not new, but it’s still unknown to many in the United States. The line has plenty of utilitarian creams, cleansers, toners, and exfoliants (all at great prices), but their Rosehip Oil is my absolute must-have. The low-cost, high-quality facial oil is one of the best I’ve tried for locking in moisture and giving my skin a glow.