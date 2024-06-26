Face Time
The 9 Skin Care Products That Changed Our Skin For The Better
From a matcha cleanser to a cult-favorite serum.
Let’s face it: Skin care products are having a main character moment. Every day, a new brand seems to pop up on our radars or a new buzzy moisturizer suddenly goes viral on TikTok. Of course, it’s fun experimenting with all the latest textures, ingredients, and treatments — but deciding which serums, creams, and cleansers are worth buying can be overwhelming. Trying to figure out which formulas do everything they claim to do can also give a person trust issues. (We may or may not be speaking from experience.)
To cut out the guesswork, allow NYLON editors, along with our panel of guest judges, to share their tried-and-true selections for every step of your skin care routine. All are incredibly effective and gentle on all skin types, even sensitive- and acne-prone skin.
Whether you’re just getting into the wild world of skin care or looking to step up your current #shelfie rotation, you’re sure to find a new fave ahead from NYLON-approved brands, like Laneige, The Ordinary, and Glow Recipe. Happy slathering!
The Do-It-All Cleanser
By day, this gel-to-foam cleaner preps skin for smooth, seamless makeup application. By night, it clears pores while leaving skin feeling fresh and pores looking snatched. With every wash, willow bark (a natural form of salicylic acid) helps exfoliate skin and balance oil production, while antioxidant-rich matcha reduces redness.
The Soothing Toner
Consider this the cream of the milky toner crop. Squalane and saccharomyces ferment (aka fermented yeast) gently exfoliate and majorly moisturize skin to whisk away dryness, dark spots, and dullness after cleansing. The daily toner even has a slightly milky scent that Faith Xue, BDG’s executive beauty director, swears isn’t weird — just “strangely comforting.”
The All-Star Serum
This versatile serum has earned Holy Grail status in guest judge and beauty expert Sarah Feingold’s skin-care routine. Its fast-absorbing formula packs in humectants, exfoliating acids, and antioxidants to simultaneously moisturize, firm, brighten, banish blemishes, and diminish dark spots. “I’ve noticed a huge difference in the clarity of my complexion,” Feingold raves.
The Plumping Moisturizer
Rich. That’s the best word to describe the texture of this moisturizer, and also how you’ll feel every time you apply it. “It’s supremely hydrating and melts into the skin, while not clogging pores,” says Xue, who loves it for its buttery-soft feel and skin-plumping formula.
The On-The-Go SPF
With Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Balm, you’ll finally look forward to applying (and reapplying) SPF. This transparent chemical sunscreen doesn’t create a thick, uncomfortable layer on your face — just a hydrated glow. Guest judge and beauty creator Golloria calls it the “perfect no-white-cast sunscreen stick.”
The Tinted SPF
Primer, moisturizer, bronzing drops, and mineral SPF team up in one convenient tube with Kosas’ DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ in Sunlit. The lightweight, ceramide-spiked liquid has a soft gold tint that warms skin for a sun-kissed look sans UV damage. Plus, it looks stunning solo, but also plays well under makeup for flawless application.
The Sleeper Hit
While you sleep, this K-beauty mask clocks into the glass skin factory. The pretty pink gel is infused with clarifying peony root extract and collagen-supporting peptides, making it like an “overnight facial in a tub,” Xue says. “My skin always looks so plump and hydrated the morning after.”
The Hug For Your Skin
Slugging isn’t just some TikTok beauty trend — it’s a lifestyle. While you sleep, the barrier-repairing product blankets skin in moisture via nourishing ceramides and fatty acids. Chelsea Peng, NYLON’s managing editor, slathers it on when her skin is adjusting to extreme temperatures. “I used an entire [jar] in Aspen,” she says.
The Gentle Exfoliator
This acid-based toner’s name is inspired not only by its gentleness but also by its skin-softening results. The milky liquid doesn’t sting as you sweep on its mild exfoliating medley of azelaic, lactic, and tranexamic acids. Instead, it simply smooths away texture and hyperpigmentation in just a few weeks, says Golloria.