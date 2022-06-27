Sam Neibart
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26...
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beauty

The Best Beauty Moments From The 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo, Chloë and Halle, Janelle Monae, and more celebs brought it on the red carpet.

On Sunday, June 26, celebrities celebrated the 2022 BET Awards, honoring some of the most major accomplishments in music and entertainment. Every look was better than the next on the red carpet. Between elaborate hairdos, impeccable glam, and dramatic, long nails, it was clear that no one played it safe with an understated look. Elegance and extravagance ruled the night, leaving us with a lot of incredible, over-the-top beauty inspiration.

Ahead, the best beauty moments from the 2022 BET Awards.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Hair: Tinisha Meeks

Makeup: Christiana Cassell

