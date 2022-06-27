On Sunday, June 26, celebrities celebrated the 2022 BET Awards, honoring some of the most major accomplishments in music and entertainment. Every look was better than the next on the red carpet. Between elaborate hairdos, impeccable glam, and dramatic, long nails, it was clear that no one played it safe with an understated look. Elegance and extravagance ruled the night, leaving us with a lot of incredible, over-the-top beauty inspiration.

Ahead, the best beauty moments from the 2022 BET Awards.