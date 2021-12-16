The Biggest Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021

We all know there’s power in a dramatic hair change. Whether it’s after a breakup or entering the new year, we often to time our hair colors with new seasons of life. For celebrities, this is even more calculated, timing their hair color changes with new music or movie launches, knowing they have the power to break the internet with one singular Instagram reveal.

There are few things more satisfying than seeing our favorite stars switch up the looks we’ve known them for to try something new. Since many of them have been seemingly in the mood for drastic change this year, here are the biggest and boldest celebrity hair transformations of 2021.