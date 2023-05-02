NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A...
Big (And Small) Black Bows Were All Over The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

The hottest accessory of fashion’s biggest night was a humble hair accessory.

This year’s Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” brought out all of the stars in their sartorial best to honor the late designer. Clearly several celebrities had the same idea, as a theme emerged of hair styles adorned with a simple black ribbon. As a nod to Karl’s own always-present black tie, as well as his classic designs adorned with bows, the modest accessory became the hottest look of the night.

Up ahead, see all of the best bows from the 2023 Met Gala, from the small and subtle to the statement-making.

Small & Sweet

Nicole Kidman

