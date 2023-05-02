This year’s Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” brought out all of the stars in their sartorial best to honor the late designer. Clearly several celebrities had the same idea, as a theme emerged of hair styles adorned with a simple black ribbon. As a nod to Karl’s own always-present black tie, as well as his classic designs adorned with bows, the modest accessory became the hottest look of the night.

Up ahead, see all of the best bows from the 2023 Met Gala, from the small and subtle to the statement-making.