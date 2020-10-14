Lauren Rearick

Beauty

The Best of Blackpink’s Beauty Moments, From Coachella to “Lovesick Girls”

Complete with tons of color and cute accessories.

BLACKPINK knows how to make bops, and how to rock a red carpet. From music videos to festival performances, the girls have delivered on an array of unforgettable beauty routines. Celebrate the release of the Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky with a look back at some of their most memorable beauty moments.

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

2016, Asia Artist Awards

BLACKPINK members — Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa — arrived at one of their first public appearances with sleek straight hair, and soft makeup.

