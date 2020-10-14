Beauty
Complete with tons of color and cute accessories.
BLACKPINK knows how to make bops, and how to rock a red carpet. From music videos to festival performances, the girls have delivered on an array of unforgettable beauty routines. Celebrate the release of the Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky with a look back at some of their most memorable beauty moments.
BLACKPINK members — Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa — arrived at one of their first public appearances with sleek straight hair, and soft makeup.