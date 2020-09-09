Beauty
An ode to micro braids and flipped ends.
There's nothing Brandy can't do. Along with starring in the cable television hit Moesha, and continuing her musical reign, the star has constantly mesmerized with her chosen glam. It was back in the '90s that Brandy's beauty reign first started, and since then, her signature micro braids and dewy makeup looks have dazzled fans. Ahead, take a look back at some of her first, great beauty hits.
Wearing minimal makeup, Brandy made a half-ponytail with her braids.