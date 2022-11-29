Lais Borges/Nylon

15 Gifts For Anyone Going Through A Holiday Season Breakup

Presents make everything a little bit better.

As much as cheesy made-for-TV movies want us to believe that the holidays are a magical time for love to flourish, we know that in the real world, the festive season often leads to end-of-the-year breakups. Whether someone is dealing with a long-term relationship coming to an end, or a situationship that wasn’t meant to last the winter, it might be a painful time for your newly single friend. Not to mention thinking about facing the emotional minefield of questions from nosy family members and trying to figure out New Year’s Eve plans.

We know that material items can’t solve all your problems, but a thoughtful gift, no matter how small, can go a long way towards helping someone feel loved and appreciated. Consider giving something comforting, personal, or maybe just distracting as chicken soup for the heartsick soul. Ahead, here are 15 gift ideas for your friend who’s nursing a broken heart over the holidays.

Jade Roller
ESW Beauty

A jade roller goes a long way towards combatting puffy crying face.

Dump Him Shirt
MyTeeGallery

The “Dump Him” tee is one of Britney Spears’ all-time iconic outfits, and it’s bound to make your friend crack a smile.

Milk Chocolate Kisses
Hershey's

Chocolate makes everyone feel better.

Nimbus Claw Clip
Chunks

A cute hair clip in a fun color is not only useful, but also an instant mood booster.

Main Character Energy Candle
Here For The Burn

Here’s one way to remind your friend that everything that happens is for the plot.

Shine Bright 24-Day Advent Calendar
elf cosmetics

An advent calendar filled with beauty gifts is essentially 24 days of distractions.

Pajama Top
Parade

These soft and stylish pajamas won’t raise eyebrows if you wear them all day long.

Pajama Pants
Parade
Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick
Dior

Bold red lipstick helps channel serious confidence.

Big Lil Gift Set
Starface

These happy-looking pimple patches are great for dealing with stress breakouts.

Marshmallow Bear
Warmies

This is a weighted teddy bear that you can warm in the microwave for continuous cozy snuggles.

Attached
Amir Levine and Rachel Heller

Maybe a change of perspective is the best gift you can give.

Lip Sleeping Mask Set
Laniege

This set of mini candy colored (and flavored) lip masks is a sweet self-care treat.

Tna Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Hoodie
Artizia

Replace the ex-boyfriend hoodie in their wardrobe with a new extra-comfy oversized sweatshirt.

Vibe
Maude

This chic and discreet vibrator is the most giftable sex toy ever.

Fall in Love
Lemme

For the hopeless romantic, this supplement is a botanical blend that’s supposed to “open your heart to love”.