Beauty
From her "Circus" curls to "Toxic" red hair.
Britney Spears filled her every music video with memorable, can't miss visuals. From incredible dance moves to unexpectedly action-packed storylines, Spears understood the power of a generation once plugged into MTV.
More than a means of visual entertainment, her videos featured incredible looks. Ahead, relive some of her best beauty moments.
Spears made her music video debut with a look that’s forever cemented in pop culture history. Her braided pigtails were tied with ribbons and fluffy pink scrunchies, while her makeup was glossy.