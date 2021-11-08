Camila Cabello Got A Neck Tattoo

Camila Cabello is the latest to join the list of celebrities with neck tattoos, sharing her new ink on her Instagram this weekend. The delicate tattoo is in the design of braided strands of sweetgrass looping into almost a complete circle. In the Instagram post, the singer shared that the new tattoo on the back of her neck is inspired by the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, which explores Indigenous wisdom, scientific knowledge, and the teachings of plants.

“The word ecology is derived from the Greek word “oikos”, the word for home,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. “This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I’d never look at the earth and all of its inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves.” Cabello also tagged the tattoo artist in the picture, Los-Angeles-based Kane Navasard. He also reposted his latest work with the caption: “A tiny sweetgrass braid for a sweetheart”.

Neck tattoos have been gaining popularity in recent years, with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Zoë Kravitz all getting them. Fan of tiny tattoos, Hailey Bieber even has two small neck tattoos, a tiny cross on the left side of her neck and the word "lover" in a cursive script. Previously called “job stoppers” and deemed an unprofessional area to get a tattoo, like face tattoos, neck tattoos are well on their way to becoming more normalized.

Cabello got inked by Kane Navasard for the first time back in 2019. At the time, she also posted an Instagram reveal, sharing that the tattoo reading, “it’s a mystery” on her finger was in honor of her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao. “Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought I would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well,” she wrote.

The 24-year-old artist clearly has an affinity with dainty tattoos with meaning. She also seems to have found her go-to tattoo artist. Whether or not she’ll get as many tattoos as boyfriend Shawn Mendes—who has an iconic guitar tattoo, a butterfly designed by a fan, and a number of smaller tattoos—still remains to be seen.