Just over a month after its initial launch, Camila Coelho's Elaluz is entering the skincare space. On September 8, the clean beauty brand introduced two new hydrating heroes for the face — the All Day Beauty Water, a refreshing facial mist, and the plant-based Beauty Oil — both designed to create a healthy, glowing base, whether you decide to put any makeup on top of it or not.

"These products make life a little easier for people on-the-go," Coelho shared with NYLON over email. "It was a goal of mine to create a luxurious, clean brand with clean ingredients and formulas and I am so happy that we were able to make it happen."

You'll get the luxe feel from the new launches before you even get to the products, as both are housed in heavyweight, glass packaging, chrome lids, and "iluminada," illuminate in Spanish, written in gold cursive along the sides. The latter is just one of the many nods to Coelho's Brazilian heritage — the brand's name means “she is light” in Portuguese, her native language — with each and every product in the line including an ingredient native to the country. "My Brazilian heritage is extremely important to me and I wanted to incorporate it into Elaluz in as many ways as I possibly could," says Coelho. "We have also been using native Brazilian ingredients, from nuts to plants to fruits, that no one has really used before. It reminds me of my childhood, my family, and my life in Brazil."

In the All Day Beauty Water ($49), you'll find antioxidant-rich Brazilian guarana and exfoliating papaya extracts as key ingredients within the formula, along with bataua fruit oil, which is packed with unsaturated fatty acids and delivers tons of moisture to the skin. Designed to be multi-use, the Beauty Water can be used before makeup to prep the skin, application to set, or as a mid-day refresher when your skin might be feeling and looking dull or dry.

"I decided to call it the All Day Beauty Water because I literally have it with me all day," Coelho tells NYLON. "I wash my face in the morning with cold water and then it is the first product I apply on my face. I apply it as a base before my serum since it tones, energizes and refines pores because of its rich Brazilian ingredients like Brazilian Guarana and Papaya extracts, Buriti and Bataua Oils. I also apply a few more sprays of it before I put on my makeup and after because it acts as a primer since it closes your pores, locks in your makeup, and gives you a natural glow."

The Beauty Oil ($55) is supercharged to condition, moisturize, and repair the skin — infused with soothing cupuacu oil, nutrient-rich cacay oil, and buriti fruit oil that rebuilds and rehydrates. "This oil is so special because it is made of 100 percent plant-based, skin-conditioning super oils that are designed to help rebuild, rehydrate, and rejuvenate the skin’s appearance," Coelho adds, noting that she applies to her face through lymphatic massage after the All Day Beauty Water. "I put it on in the morning, even if I don’t wear makeup, and it is also part of my nighttime routine."

In staying true to its mission of delivering clean, good-for-you products, this skincare duo is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also gluten-free, Leaping Bunny Certified, EWG Verified, hypoallergenic, and of course, dermatologist-tested.

See the products in action, below.