“Caramel Kim" Is Back By Popular Internet Demand

Another day, another Kim Kardashian hair color change. This time, it appears the reality star, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer is listening to her fans online about what her next hair move should be. Creators like Colt Paulsen have been posting throwback photos of Kardashian’s 2009 caramel blonde hair since the beginning of last month, when he called the shade “caramel Kim.” Since then, compilation videos of the star’s throwback hair have been circulating online. Over the weekend, Kardashian confirmed that “caramel Kim” is officially back, sharing photos of her updated hair shade on Instagram while attending Art Basel in Miami.

Kardashian hinted that her caramel hair would make a return, retweeting a fan who wrote “I will never get over this blonde and you know it @KimKardashian” with a photo of her 2009 hair shade. The star replied “Loveeeeee this blonde so much” on November 10, when she was clearly plotting her next hair move.

Kardashian has been platinum blonde since the Met Gala, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s actual dress from 1962 for the red carpet, but has yoyo-ed between brief stints of blonde and her naturally dark hair for years. In 2009, she chose a caramel blonde hair color with warm highlights and lowlights that were trending at the time. Her updated shade of 2022 includes dark roots, but keeps the chunky dimensional highlights more subtle.

Naturally, the internet is fangirling over the return of caramel Kim, with Zena Babbs commenting “Love this hair color on you 🍯” on her Instagram snaps. Colt Paulsen also posted a TikTok celebrating his prediction coming to life. "I have been dying for Kim to bring back this hair color because it is everything," he says in the now-viral video. "This is a cultural reset."