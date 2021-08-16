Laura Pitcher
Cardi B’s Body Care Favorites Are All Under $12

Here are the drugstore products in her latest bathroom shelfie.

Last week, Cardi B posted a bathroom shelfie to Twitter and blessed us with her shower routine. Surprisingly, it’s full of affordable drug-store favorites.

The rapper weighed in on the current celebrity showering debate (after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared they don’t bathe their kids), asking her fans: “Would you shower at my place?” Our answer is a resounding yes.

While some fans praised the expecting mother for her product lineup, others asked why she doesn’t invest in some more expensive brands. “I’m broke and I’m still not using St Ives. Do better girly,” Tweeted one fan. From the looks of Cardi in the music video for “Rumors” with Lizzo, we would say, whatever she’s doing is working.

No matter what side you’re on, there’s no denying that the music mogul's recommendations are great buys. Here are some of the best ones, all under $12.

Renewing Peony & Rose Oil Nourishing Body Wash
Dove

Dove body wash is a gentle classic. With renewing peony and rose oil extracts, this one will give you clean but dewy skin all over.

Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub
Dr Teal's

For the epsom salt lovers, this mineral-rich blend with pink Himalayan salt oils will help exfoliate you from head to toe.

Kids Melatonin 3 in 1 Bubble Bath, Body Wash and Shampoo
Dr Teal's

This bubble bath doubles as a parenting tip for busy moms. It contains Melatonin to help regulate a kid's sleep cycle.

Acne Control Apricot Face Scrub
St. Ives

Don't fear, Cardi B explained to fans that she only uses this one to exfoliate her bikini line.

Coffee Scrub and Wash, Coconut
OGX

If there's one thing Cardi B loves, it's an exfoliant. This one from OGX is infused with exotic arabica coffee and coconut oil.

Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Lotion
Palmer's

Palmer's moisturizing lotion is a go-to for anyone with extremely dry skin.

Intense Healing Body Lotion
Nivia

This healing lotion delivers deep nourishing moisture that lasts for up to 72 hours in a super easy-to-use pump bottle.

Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil
Vaseline

This Vaseline gel oil will give you shiny legs like a celebrity.

Gel Cream Hair Remover
Gel Cream

For sensitive hair removal, we trust the recommendation of the the WAP queen.

Coconut & Hibiscus Kids Styling Jelly
SheaMoisture

Perhaps Cardi B shares this SheMoisture jelly with baby Kulture.

Original Petroleum Jelly
Vaseline

Another classic. We're not sure if Cardi is trying slugging (TikTok's latest skincare trend) but she sure keeps a large amount of Vaseline handy.