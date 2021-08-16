Cardi B’s Body Care Favorites Are All Under $12

Last week, Cardi B posted a bathroom shelfie to Twitter and blessed us with her shower routine. Surprisingly, it’s full of affordable drug-store favorites.

The rapper weighed in on the current celebrity showering debate (after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared they don’t bathe their kids), asking her fans: “Would you shower at my place?” Our answer is a resounding yes.

While some fans praised the expecting mother for her product lineup, others asked why she doesn’t invest in some more expensive brands. “I’m broke and I’m still not using St Ives. Do better girly,” Tweeted one fan. From the looks of Cardi in the music video for “Rumors” with Lizzo, we would say, whatever she’s doing is working.

No matter what side you’re on, there’s no denying that the music mogul's recommendations are great buys. Here are some of the best ones, all under $12.