10 Celebs Who Will Make You Consider Bleaching Your Brows

The bleached eyebrow trend has been circulating for the past two years but it may just have reached its peak this season. Last week in Milan, the model and sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked the runway for Versace's Fall/Winter 2022 show rocking barely-there bleached eyebrows and dark smokey eyes, look spooky-chic in red corset dresses.

While no doubt a dramatic look, anyone can pull off bleached brows with the right confidence. Here’s what your favorite celebrities looked like during their bleached brow moments—perhaps they’re inspiring enough for you to follow suit.