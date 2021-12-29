Celestial Nail Art Is Set To Dominate 2022

For the entirety of history, humans have been captivated by the night sky. From stargazing to tracking the moon, the placements of the sky and planets around us have long informed the way we live (just look at astrology) and have been captured by countless paintings and photographs (hello Vincent van Gogh’s famous painting, Starry Night).

It should come as little surprise, then, that our fascination with the night sky has made its way into nail art. With astrology only gaining mainstream popularity and lunar wellness taking off, 2022 manicures are set to be scattered with stars. Read on for some nail art ideas that are out of this world.