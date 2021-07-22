Jacquelyn Greenfield
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend Premiere Of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" - Arrivals on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Beauty

Chloe and Halle’s Beauty Evolution, from Disney Stars to Ultimate It-Girls

Get ready for up-dos and bright lids. (Times two.)

Although Beyoncé introduced Chloe and Halle Bailey to the world back in 2016, the sisters used their time in the business to set out on their own paths. From their origins as Disney child stars, the two have catapulted towards stardom and have made a name of themselves both together and separately.

Up ahead, tap through to see the artists’ best beauty moments thus far.

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

2008, Premiere of Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns

Just two smiling kids, Chloe wore her chin-length locs down around her face while Halle kept hers curly and short.

