Chloe and Halle’s Beauty Evolution, from Disney Stars to Ultimate It-Girls

Beauty
Get ready for up-dos and bright lids. (Times two.)
Although Beyoncé introduced Chloe and Halle Bailey to the world back in 2016, the sisters used their time in the business to set out on their own paths. From their origins as Disney child stars, the two have catapulted towards stardom and have made a name of themselves both together and separately.
Up ahead, tap through to see the artists’ best beauty moments thus far.
Just two smiling kids, Chloe wore her chin-length locs down around her face while Halle kept hers curly and short.