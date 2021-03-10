Chloe x Halle are breaking into beauty. On Wednesday, March 10, Neutrogena named Chloe and Halle Bailey, better known as Chloe x Halle, as its first sister-duo brand ambassadors. Previously teasing the news in an Instagram video, the pair officially confirmed their new gig, starring in an adorable social media teaser together.

In a press release, Chloe touched on the decision to partner with Neutrogena, saying, “We grew up using Neutrogena products and have always trusted the brand to keep our skin looking and feeling healthy ... Halle and I face very different challenges with our skin, but whatever we’re looking for, we always know that Neutrogena will have a product that’s right for our specific skincare needs.”

Halle also added: “Inclusivity in beauty is so important to us, and we love how Neutrogena offers such a diverse assortment of products for people with all kinds of skin. Through this partnership, we’re so excited to be able to learn more about the science of skin and skincare, and we can’t wait to share that knowledge with all of our fans and followers as well.”

For their new role, the sisters will team up to support Neutrogena’s newest launch, a line of Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen products.

Speaking with People about the appointment, Halle shared that the sisters have a specific vision for their new gig. “[What] we truly just hope to embody through this partnership is just love and showing that you can be yourself unapologetically. I feel so very grateful to have women like my sister and my mother and inspiring figures around me that just make me want to be a better person every single day. And I feel like I try to surround myself with brands that are on that same page as well,” she said.