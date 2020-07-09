ColourPop’s Newest Foundation Launches With 42 Shades

The beauty industry is gradually rectifying a long overdue issue with inclusive foundation offerings. For too long, brands have offered only a limited sampling of foundation skin tones, but in recent years, companies including Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, and now ColourPop are working towards rectifying the issue. Launching their new Pretty Fresh Foundation on July 9, ColourPop announced the product features 42 shades.

Joining the brand's Pretty Fresh collection, which currently features concealer and tinted moisturizer, the foundation comes with its own unique offerings. Formulated with coconut water and hyaluronic acid for hydration, the foundation is vegan, oil-free, and dermatologist-tested. Made with a lightweight formula that's perfect for building, the true news of this launch is the extensive shade offerings.

The 42 shades reflect skin tones from deep dark to very fair, with product separated into six different groups — deep dark, dark, medium dark, medium, light, and fair. All shades are packaged in a bottle with a pump, and the foundation is best applied by using a sponge or brush.

First launching on Ulta.com a few days before its ColourPop.com debut, the foundation has already earned a number of favorable reviews. One person with combination skin reported favorable results, while others praised its blendability. However, some did note that they felt the product required a lot of building before it looked right, and one user did note that it didn't cover their blemishes entirely. So, as always, with any makeup product, this is one you'll have to try for yourself.

The only recent expansion of foundation offerings has long been attributed to Fenty Beauty, with some dubbing it the Fenty Beauty Effect. As Allure previously explained, Rihanna's debut beauty line was largely celebrated for its decision to launch with 40 shades of foundation, and since then, many brands have followed suit.