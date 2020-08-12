The beauty brand that seemingly never sleeps just announced the details on one of its sweetest collaborations ever. ColourPop teamed up with Candy Land, unveiling a collaborative cosmetics collection filled with tiny, sweet details that pay tribute to your favorite childhood board game.

Officially launching on August 13 at 10 a.m. PST, the ColourPop Land collection is colorful and extensive, featuring an eyeshadow palette ($18), roller lip gloss ($9), highlighter ($15), face milk serum set ($22), blush ($9), and lip balm ($9) — all offered in various shades. Items retail individually, or all together in a bundle for $118, as well as in the official PR Kit ($145), which comes with your own version of ColourPop Land to play.

Along with the introduction of the brand's first Roller Gloss, which promises high shine and a lollipop-scent, the collection features the launch of Glowing Lip Balms. The new ColourPop technology gives lips a sheer wash of color, and comes with a hydrating, moisture-rich formula.

Of course, no ColourPop launch is complete without a new palette, and the Candy Castle shadow palette comes with serious color. The 10-pan palette includes matte and shimmer shades, with hues named for its board game-inspiration. There's a sweet, light pink filled with silver flecks called Candy Land, a pigmented shimmering white made for an inner corner highlight called Sugar High, and a rich chocolate brown with hints of gold and pink named Gloppy.

Every product comes packaged in adorable ColourPop Land boxes, featuring characters from the board game, and pastel coloring. After the brand shared news of the launch on Instagram, followers were already feeling the nostalgia, writing, "OMG my childhood," and "They got me right in the childhood."

Ahead of the August 13 launch, get familiar with some of the beauty sweetness, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.