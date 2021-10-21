Embrace Your Wild Side With Crocodile Nail Art

Animal prints have been trending in the nail art world for a while now, so it feels like we’ve seen just about every mammal imaginable. From cow print to leopard spots to zebra stripes, opting for one of nature's array of interesting designs is a sure-fire way to elevate your next manicure. So obviously, the next animals on the agenda are our reptilian friends. Crocodile nails have hit the scene and are officially a trend for fall.

Commonly, achieved using the blooming gel polish technique, you’re going to want to head to a professional nail tech for this look, but we can assure you that it will be well worth it. Tap through for some inspiration for when you get there.