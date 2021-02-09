Good news for all hair accessory enthusiasts: the latest collaboration on the market couldn't be more dreamy. Renowned luxury headpiece and jewelry designer Jennifer Behr has teamed up with Crown Affair, a haircare brand rooted in daily ritual, to launch a limited-edition, minimal box set uniting the brands over a shared love of one luxe texture: silk.

Available for a limited-time only, the Crown Kit box ($220) drops on February 9 and features signatures from the both brands, as well as their individual takes on the texture, including Jennifer Behr’s handcrafted Tori headband in Crown Affair's signature minty green, and Crown Affair's The Oil, known for giving strands of any texture a silky smooth feel.

Made in New York, the Jennifer Behr Tori Headband is one of the brand's most popular padded styles, made by hand from Italian hammered silk. Like all pieces from the brand, it's lined in silk and grosgrain to gently prevent hair breakage.

Elena Mudd / Crown Affair

“We are so excited to collaborate with Crown Affair for this special box set,” founder Jennifer Behr shared in a press release. “Dianna has developed such gorgeous products centered around luxury and thoughtful design. Together we made The Crown Kit to serve as a decadent at-home ritual that reaffirms both brands’ emphasis on quality haircare products — creating the perfect balance with one of our favorite silk headbands and smooth hair to match.”

Crown Affair's The Oil was designed to work its wonders on all hair textures, formulated with a blend of tsubaki and meadowfoam seed oils that work to condition the hair while smoothing split ends and reducing frizz. Together in their minimal, luxe designs, both products reiterate a focus on quality craftsmanship, hair health, and small, ritualistic luxuries.

“It is such a dream come true to have Crown Affair collaborate with Jennifer Behr to bring The Crown Kit to life,” Crown Affair founder, Dianna Cohen, shared in a press release. “I’ve been a longtime admirer of the aesthetic and ethos of everything Jennifer has created. I have enormous respect for her as a founder and woman and I’m thrilled we were able to capture the essence of ritual and elegance within our co-creation.”

The Crown Kit is available for a limited time for $220 at crownaffair.com.