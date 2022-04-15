8 Nail Art Ideas For Anime Lovers

As Japanese animation becomes more and more popular around the globe, manga artwork is inspiring new designs across multiple fields— including the nail art industry. Elaborate nails have been on the rise for a while now and anime provides an array of creative characters, styles, and scenes for endless ideas and designs. With Megan Thee Stallion cosigning her love of anime manicures on Instagram, we can only expect to see this trend becoming popular moving forward.

Since anime nail art is highly detailed, you’re going to want to head to your local nail artist for these designs. For inspiration, here are eight anime nail art designs to jump start your next manicure.