Harris Reed is stepping out of the celebrity stylist shadows and into the spotlight, unveiling a limited edition MAC Cosmetics collection. Officially arriving online on February 16, the collection is a dazzling treat for the eyes, with colors, packaging, and products inspired by rockstars and royalty.

For the collaboration, Reed, who has amassed a following in the fashion world as a celebrity stylist to Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Solange, created multiple products, ranging in price from $20 to $35. “Harris has curated a range of products based on their updated vision of glam rock and dandyish dressing,” Terry Barber, M·A·C Director of Makeup Artistry said. “[The colors are] elegantly fluid, with influences ranging from Renaissance painting to the iconic imagery of David Bowie and a young Mick Jagger.”

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Challenging beauty gender norms that continue to unnecessarily exist in the industry, Reed celebrates individuality and the idea that makeup can be used by anyone. At the core of the collection is a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, Fighting For The Beauty Of Fluidity, which features hues of bright gold, dirty orange, blue green with multicolored pearl, and a black with gold pearl.

There are also three lipsticks, From Harris With Love, in shades that include a deep purple. Completing the collection is an Eye Kohl Pencil and a creamy color base that can be used as highlight or blush, called Embrace Your Duality. “[The collection] takes you from effortlessly fresh to high glam and pretty much everything in between,” Barber noted in a press release.