Celebrity manicures often feature lengthy nails that take some serious time to achieve. Long manicures might be a celebrity norm, but for those of you with shorter nails, that still dream of sporting a Hollywood-inspired style, Demi Lovato has delivered. The pop star debuted a new butterfly-covered manicure, and the look was especially noteworthy given the shorter length of her current nails.

Bringing a bit of spring to the current winter season, Lovato debuted short nails adorned in butterflies. Sharing a closeup picture of the look, completed by nail artist Jonathan Dre, to her Instagram Story, Lovato showcased the mini manicure.

For the manicure, Lovato's nails were painted a shade of glossy pastel. One nail was then given the butterfly treatment, and featured a tiny, winged creature in shades of pink. For the manicure, all of Lovato's nails were kept trimmed.

Spring is still a few weeks out, but Lovato's look is getting a jump on the season's anticipated nail trends. While Essie predicts a season filled with muted, milky manicures, ORLY is looking to nails swatched in '70s-inspired coloring. As for incorporating butterflies into your next manicure, you can always trust the experts, or attempt a DIY with nail wraps, stickers, or press-ons.

See the spring-ready look, complete with butterfly Instagram filter, below.