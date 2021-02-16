Beauty
Demi Lovato’s Butterfly Manicure Proves Short Nails Can Be Artistic Too
Start planning your spring manicure.
Celebrity manicures often feature lengthy nails that take some serious time to achieve. Long manicures might be a celebrity norm, but for those of you with shorter nails, that still dream of sporting a Hollywood-inspired style, Demi Lovato has delivered. The pop star debuted a new butterfly-covered manicure, and the look was especially noteworthy given the shorter length of her current nails.
Bringing a bit of spring to the current winter season, Lovato debuted short nails adorned in butterflies. Sharing a closeup picture of the look, completed by nail artist Jonathan Dre, to her Instagram Story, Lovato showcased the mini manicure.
For the manicure, Lovato's nails were painted a shade of glossy pastel. One nail was then given the butterfly treatment, and featured a tiny, winged creature in shades of pink. For the manicure, all of Lovato's nails were kept trimmed.
Spring is still a few weeks out, but Lovato's look is getting a jump on the season's anticipated nail trends. While Essie predicts a season filled with muted, milky manicures, ORLY is looking to nails swatched in '70s-inspired coloring. As for incorporating butterflies into your next manicure, you can always trust the experts, or attempt a DIY with nail wraps, stickers, or press-ons.
See the spring-ready look, complete with butterfly Instagram filter, below.