10 Different Ways To Go Red, According To Celebrities

The beginning of the new year invigorates most of us to want something fresh for our look. While many might be content to change up their hair with subtle highlights or lowlights, if you’re one to take cues from your favorite celebrities, then now is the time to opt for bold hair color transformations.

Red is ruling the season, from natural-looking copper to fire engine bright, and everything in between. If you’re considering jumping on the band wagon, here’s how 10 different celebs have been rocking different shades of red hair lately.