An innovator in the world of fashion, Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 presentation also came with a twist on the smoky eye. The makeup look is a timeless staple in the industry, and while it's often spotted on red carpets and the runway, Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director, Peter Philips, gave it a punk-inspired makeover for the upcoming season.

On Monday, March 8, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection. The clothes and accessories were set against a stunning backdrop, and the collection from Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri received an equally mesmerizing makeup treatment.

Speaking about his inspiration for the show, Philips told NYLON that he wanted to step away from the classic smoky eye shape. To accomplish his variation of the look, he placed the forthcoming eyeshadow release, Dior Mono Couleur Couture in #098, on only the inner and outer corners of the eyes. Before applying color, he used Diorshow 24H Stylo 091 Matte Black to line and shape the eye.

Photographer Charlotte NAVIO for Parfums Christian Dior

He noted that the eye was intended to be "dark without going gothic," and that he created an elongated, horizontal shape. With so much focus on the smoky application, he chose to forgo mascara, saying that it would have given a more seductive, sensual eye, and he was going for a conceptual eye. "I wanted the eyes to be dark and poetic, in harmony with the mysterious, fairy tale atmosphere of the collection," he said.

Philips did use a brush to create the look, but he shared tips on one means of application that would prove more daring, saying, "This look can be applied with the finger and becomes more street punk."

If you're ready to embrace this modernized take on a makeup classic, there's good news, as Dior's upcoming launch will help you create the look. A presale featuring select shades of Dior Mono Couleur Couture, including the #098 Black Matte used for the show, will run from March 9 until March 14 on Dior's website.

In case you miss out on the presale, a larger collection of 21 shades, which were all created by Philips, will debut in May. Also set to debut in May is the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum, which was used for the presentation to get a luminous complexion.

Below, get a look at the smoky eye in action during the Dior Autumn-Winter 2021 presentation. Plus, see the entire show for yourself with a video presentation from Dior.