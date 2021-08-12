Beauty
A true chameleon, she never seems to wear the same makeup or hairstyle twice.
Before Doja Cat was sending us to Planet Her, she began her career creating songs on SoundCloud. Second to her soulful melodies and raps, it’s her out-of-this-world beauty looks that keeps us coming back for more. You never know what she’s going to do next– and we like it that way.
Up ahead, we gathered some of the rapper’s best beauty moments to date.
For one of her first red carpet appearances, Doja Cat kept wore extreme winged eyeliner and subtle highlighter with her cutesy brown highlighted lob.