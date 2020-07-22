Continued social distancing guidelines have dramatically changed the world of drag. Packed shows in crowded venues are no longer the current norm, but that hasn't stopped queens from finding ingenious virtual ways of staying connected with their fans and followers.

In lieu of traditional physical performances, drag artists are going digital, performing in virtual spaces — through Zoom, Instagram Live, and more — that enable them to connect with fans around the world. And don't worry, because even with this downtime of sorts, performers are still prepping for what's next and looking towards the future.

Ahead, read on to discover how queens like Shea Couleé and Kim Chi are keeping the spirit of drag alive, and how they'll be spending a dream night out in the future.