Dua Lipa’s manicures (and overall style) are always on point. From blooming prints to orange french tips, her infamous blurry photo-dumps on Instagram are an endless source of nail and beauty inspiration. The latest is a futuristic 3D gold mani, posted amongst selfies and food photos yesterday. “And that’s the story on how I grew a tail…” she captioned the post (the last slide is a photo of her with her dog).

Dua’s new nails are the perfect twist on a holiday manicure, with the gold still giving a festive feel while the pointed ends and 3D blob pattern keep them on-trend. 3D nails have been having a major moment this year, with Kylie Jenner's water droplet nails with tangerine tips going viral in June.

Other 3D nail trends like jelly nails have taken off this year, originating in Korea and Japan, making way for cute transparent textured fruit nail art, squiggles, flowers, and even tiny cartoon characters. South Korean nail artists like Park Eunkyung have been creating dimensional designs for K-pop stars like Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie for years.

While Dua's new nails aren’t the original transparent jelly nails, they give an interesting winterized take on the trend by merging together two hot nail art trends—metallic nails and dimensional nail art. The result is a manicure that looks suitable for venturing into space (especially on the high-contrast purple sparkly backdrop with her green jacket). Once again, Dua has given us the on-trend but unexpected nail art we’ve come to know and love her for. If you haven’t already had your holiday nail appointment, this one is for you. It’s a look you’ll love rocking even into the new year.