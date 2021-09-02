You can say what you want about Y2K style, but you can’t say it wasn’t full of creative yet easy hair looks, including statement hair clips and face-framing tendrils. Whether you’re looking to channel J.Lo, Britney, or Mariah, nothing can change the vibe of an outfit quite like a ’90s updo hairstyle and we’ve been taught by the very best.

As throwback hairstyles continue to trend, there’s a style for every occasion, person, and hair type. Tap for a history lesson that comes with some hair inspiration we’ll be attempting to master this fall.