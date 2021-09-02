Beauty
From butterfly clips and wispy bits to high ponytails, these are our new favorite fall hairstyles.
You can say what you want about Y2K style, but you can’t say it wasn’t full of creative yet easy hair looks, including statement hair clips and face-framing tendrils. Whether you’re looking to channel J.Lo, Britney, or Mariah, nothing can change the vibe of an outfit quite like a ’90s updo hairstyle and we’ve been taught by the very best.
As throwback hairstyles continue to trend, there’s a style for every occasion, person, and hair type. Tap for a history lesson that comes with some hair inspiration we’ll be attempting to master this fall.
J.Lo’s ’90s updo with face-framing pieces is still on our mood board, complete with a clip.