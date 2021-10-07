Beauty
You'll want to try these easy ideas this year.
We get it. Halloween costumes can be hard, especially when you’re on a budget or low on ideas. You want to avoid buying a bunch of clothes you’ll never wear again but you still don’t want to wear a costume everyone else has. Luckily, your makeup kit can elevate the things you already own into a full blown look.
From your favorite classic characters to TikTok’s newest Halloween trends, here are some go-tos that you can pull from for your next party this spooky season.
First up, the most obvious but perhaps the most effective one. With some green (temporary) hair dye and some white, blue, and red face paint, you’re instantly Gotham’s the most recognizable villain.