We get it. Halloween costumes can be hard, especially when you’re on a budget or low on ideas. You want to avoid buying a bunch of clothes you’ll never wear again but you still don’t want to wear a costume everyone else has. Luckily, your makeup kit can elevate the things you already own into a full blown look.

From your favorite classic characters to TikTok’s newest Halloween trends, here are some go-tos that you can pull from for your next party this spooky season.