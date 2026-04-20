How e.l.f. Cosmetics Made Its Community The Real VIPs At NYLON House

If there’s one thing about e.l.f. Cosmetics they do, and do well, is letting you know you can definitely sit with them — and at the best seat in the house. At the traditionally exclusive NYLON House, the brand lit up the scene (literally) with an activation that flipped the usual script: instead of centering on just influencers or celebrities, e.l.f. made its loyal community the main stars.

Community members invited by the brand weren’t just attendees, they were given the royal treatment. From exclusive gifting typically reserved for after-party elites to real-time connection via open DMs throughout the night, e.l.f. Cosmetics doubled as a fan-favorite brand and makeup bestie. On-the-ground community liaisons kept the energy high and the vibes personal, making sure every guest felt seen, celebrated, and fully plugged in.

And because e.l.f. knows a long night out requires more than just a good outfit, they came prepared with beauty essentials and touch ups with their cult-favorites, like the Power Grip Primer Dewy Setting Spray and Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balms.

In a space known for velvet ropes and invite-only access, e.l.f. Cosmetics proved that the real flex isn’t who you keep out, it’s who you bring in. It’s easy to see how their community-first approach continues to create their growing fan base online and IRL. See below for more pictures from the unforgettable night of beauty, gifting, and community.

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