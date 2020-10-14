Face oils aren't for everyone, and they certainly haven't been for me much in the past. Greasy, heavy, sticky, a breakout waiting to happen — like a lot of skincare products, there's much that can go wrong with a face oil. Feelist — a new luxury skincare and wellness brand that popped up bravely mid-pandemic — knew all of that, so they spent over two years formulating its newest launch, the Most Wanted Oil, to be your new exception.

Crowdsourced with insight from the brand's customers, beauty experts, estheticians, and dermatologists, the Most Wanted Oil ($98) is a smart, luxe blend of high-performing oils crafted to be suitable for all skin types, including those commonly adverse to the category, like sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Designed to deliver "the most wanted" ingredients to the skin, the oil is infused with some of the biggest natural and plant-based skincare heroes, from soothing and antioxidant-rich jojoba seed and marula oils, reparative rosehip oil, and evening primrose oil, which works to promote a healthy, clear, and rejuvenated complexion by targeting roughness, redness, dryness, irritation, and other common irritants. The blend also includes 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD, which calms and balances the skin with its anti-inflammatory properties.

I've been using the oil for the last month — not only on my face and neck both morning and night, but on my hands and elbows throughout the day. It's light, and leaves the skin with that deeply moisturized, dewy sheen that one might only expect to have when leaving a facial. If you're anti-face oil, or have been pessimistic at best in the past, allow Feelist's supercharged blend the opportunity to change your mind.

Feelist's Most Wanted Oil is available at thefeelist.com for $98. See it in action, below.