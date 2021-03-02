Fenty Beauty is officially ready for summer. Rihanna's beauty brand just announced its latest launch, and after teasing social media followers with textured shots of various sauces, the company confirmed the imminent arrival of its Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint.

Seven shades of Body Sauce will officially arrive on March 5. Intended to be worn as a lightweight, all-over glow, Body Sauce is both buildable and blendable. The product provides sheer to medium coverage depending upon your application, and Fenty Beauty reports that the seven chosen shades should suit all skin tones.

A gel-cream, the Body Sauce ingredients list includes Babassu Oil and Vitamin E, which Fenty Beauty says will nourish the skin, while leaving a bit of glow. As an added bonus, the Sauce is humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant, meaning you can wear this on even the hottest of summer days.

The product was officially announced on Monday, March 1, but it looks as if Rihanna was secretly wearing Body Sauce for awhile. Last week, Fenty Beauty shared a video of Rihanna walking outside, hinting that a new drop was coming. The video was first shared by the star back in October, meaning that Body Sauce has been hiding in plain sight.

As for how best to wear and apply Body Sauce, Fenty Beauty suggests applying the product with a brush. After allowing the sauce to "sit while you handle some business," you can then continue on with the rest of your routine. Skin should be clean and dry before applying.

Body Sauce debuts on March 5 and will retail for $48.