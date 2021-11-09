Fenty Beauty Is Going Virtual With Video Game Developer Riot Games

Looks like you’ll be seeing your favorite Fenty Beauty products as part of the gaming company, Riot Games’ next series Arcane, which premiered this Saturday, November 6 on Netflix. The developer behind League of Legends recently announced that Fenty Beauty is the official beauty partner of the new series, marking Rihanna’s brand the first beauty partnership for the company.

According to Riot Games, Fenty Beauty will "curate beauty looks across Riot Games and content, aiming to highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms — including animation."

While it’s not clear yet how the collaboration will take shape, the Arcane trailer features characters with gold eye makeup, smokey eyeshadow, and deep red lips that could very well be digital makeup designed by RiRi herself or the Fenty Beauty team. We hope it could also mean a collaboration with new products that would exist IRL or as digital makeup “skins”.

With a shift towards the digitization of beauty, the Riot Games and Fenty Beauty collab cements the brand’s relevance for the future. In other recent digital beauty developments, the "world's first digital fragrance" was released as an NFT, L’Oréal introduced its first line of virtual-only makeup products, for use on Zoom, Snapchat, Instagram, and Google Duo and digital makeup artists, like Ines Alpha, have collaborated with the likes of Dior and Allure.

Considering Fenty Beauty has been pivotal in moving the beauty industry forward via a more diverse shade range (originally launching with 40 shades of foundation), it’s of little surprise that the brand is set to be a leader in the digital space. It seems all that’s left to find out is what the revolutionary collaboration will look like—and if it means new Fenty Beauty products.