FKA Twigs’ Best Beauty Moments Are Full Of Ethereal Experimentations

Beauty
From gold teeth to beaded braids.
FKA Twigs has debuted countless beauty looks that were as inventive and creative as her music. Her look is ever-changing, going from a soft face that was full of a glow to a bright red lip that came with an unexpected curly bob. Ahead, see some of the boldest and best beauty looks from FKA Twigs.
Making her mark on Paris Fashion Week, FKA Twigs kept things minimal, but super striking. Baby hairs were paired alongside braids, and she completed the stylish moment with red lips.