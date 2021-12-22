If there’s one thing TikTok has done, aside from teaching making learning viral dances a national pastime, it’s shake up the beauty industry. Instead of turning to online review sites, often people are finding thier new favorite beauty products from “skinfluencers” and beauty gurus on the app.

Although you can’t smell through a screen, TikTok has even managed to make certain perfumes go viral and have made these the must-have scents of the year. From “clean girl” smells to new celebrity scents, here are the perfumes that completely took over in 2021.