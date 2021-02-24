The brand behind a truly beloved body scrub is expanding its offerings. Frank Body is entering the personal hygiene space, and will add four new products to its lineup.

The Australian skincare brand noted for its buzzy product launches, Frank Body, just unveiled its new Everyday Range. Described as "clean, not complicated personal care," the collection includes two body washes ($12.95) in a scented and unscented variation, as well as two clean deodorants ($14.95), which also come either scented or unscented.

Launching on February 23, the range is formulated with clean, nourishing ingredients. The unscented deodorant is free of aluminum, and instead uses Triethyl Citrate to prevent odor, and Rice Bran Oil to soothe skin. Its scented counterpart is made with Vitamin E and Rice Bran Oil, but features light scented notes of green tea and cucumber.

The unscented body wash is formulated without harsh ingredients, and can be used to cleanse your entire body. It's made with Kakadu Plum, Pomegranate Extract, and Coffee Seed Extract that will soothe and cleanse even your most sensitive spots. A version scented of milk and honey is also included in the launch, and comes with the same nourishing ingredients, Kakadu Plum, Pomegranate, and Coffee Seed Extract.

See the newest Frank Body additions, below.