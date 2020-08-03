Three years after its initial launch, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a hair care line from the multi-hyphenate, is back and better than ever. The brand relaunched on August 3 with a collection of 12 new products, now available on Amazon.com — and nothing retails over $10.

Created with the help of stylist Larry Sims, this new iteration of Flawless includes products needed for every step of your hair routine, including a 3-minute restoring hair conditioner and a heat protectant hair spray. Products are broken down by hair type and focus ingredient, with featured categories including coiled hair and scalp care solutions.

Previously sharing news of the relaunch on Instagram, Union wrote of her goals with the line. "It was super important for us to create an elevated line with beautiful natural ingredients while still making the price point accessible to EVERYONE despite your social or economic status," she wrote.

Items included in the relaunch are all about improving the overall health of your hair, with protein-rich and moisturizing ingredients featured in every product. For $4, you can restore your hair health with a deep conditioning mask infused with coconut and avocado oil, while a $10 spray refreshes second-day curls with passionfruit seed oil and coconut oil.

All products are free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, and in a statement, Union expressed her hope that consumers would feel free to experiment with the line.“This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style. Wanting to try different hairstyles as a component of that shouldn’t mean compromising the health of your hair, nor breaking the bank with expensive products. We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity," she said.